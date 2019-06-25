Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little To Imagination In Plunging Blue Dress On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is ready for the new season of her own hit TV show, and she definitely dressed to impress to celebrate the occasion.

The 34-year-old posted a couple of sexy new snaps on her Instagram page in honor of the airing of the third season of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, the reality show in which she helps contestants improve their physical and mental health. In the photos, she is seen striking a sultry pose while donning a stunning bright blue dress that featured a super deep neckline, allowing her to show off her ample cleavage.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s outfit also had long sleeves and a chic shirt-like collar, as well as belt that cinched at the waist, enhancing her hourglass physique even further. The dress featured a long leg slit as well, allowing Khloe to freely flaunt her toned pins around. Not only does she have legs for days already, but she also added a few more inches to her statuesque figure with the help of some golden, strappy heeled sandals.

KoKo swapped her usual short platinum blonde bob for long locks that cascaded down her shoulders and back in a wavy style with a mid-part — a hairstyle achieved by her frequent collaborator, celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. She also rocked a full face of makeup, for which makeup artist Etienne Ortega was responsible, during the press day for the upcoming season of her weight-loss show.

Loading...

The mother of one appeared to be in high spirits, as she seems ready to finally leave the cheating scandal that has plagued her life since February in the past. With the airing of the season finale of KUWTK last Sunday, which tackled the controversy involving Khloe’s baby father, NBA star Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, she can finally put the issue to rest and move on with her life.

As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will know, the world was shocked to learn that longtime family friend Jordyn had been spotted kissing Tristan at a house party earlier this year. While the family refused to believe the rumors at first, both parties ended up confirming that it had happened. Kylie sided with her sister and instantly cut ties with her best pal, asking her to move out of her guest house, where Jordyn had been living for a few months.

Khloe also broke up with Tristan for good, as this was the second time he put her through a public cheating scandal during their relationship following his antics last year just days before she gave birth to their daughter. Fans of KUWTK were able to watch the whole thing unfold real time in the season finale, including all of their reactions.