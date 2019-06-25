Michael Jackson Fans Celebrate King Of Pop’s Life On 10th Anniversary Of His Death

On June 25, 2009, the news broke that Michael Jackson, also known as the King of Pop, had died in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50. It was announced later on that Jackson’s death was a homicide from a combination of drugs in his body.

Ten years later, Jackson is still a hot topic in the world of entertainment and pop culture. One thing that has never changed is the loyalty his fans have for him. Today, his fanbase is sharing the love they still have for him and are celebrating his legacy on the 10th anniversary of his death.

“Remembering the world dance icon, one of my most favorite dance legend, singer dearest #MichaelJackson sir on his 10th death anniversary. Miss you a lot,” one fan shared on Twitter.

“Rest In Peace King! Michael Jackson is the greatest of all time. Philanthropist and also an amazing musician,” another tweeted.

“Legends never die. The artistry of #MichaelJackson, the iconic #KingOfPop, will live on forever. #ThankYouMJ #HonorMJ,” a further tweet stated.

“10 years ago today we lost the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. His musical legacy and humanitarian work will continue to live on for generations,” a fourth tweet insisted.

“GOAT Of Music and there will never be another Michael Jackson,” a fan tweeted with a gif of Jackson performing on stage.

Jackson was the eighth child of the Jackson family and made his professional debut in 1964, along with his elder brothers as a member of the Jackson 5. He began his solo career in 1971 and released his share of iconic albums, including Off The Wall, Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous. His last studio album release was Invincible in 2001, which went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide.

Paste Magazine reported that Thriller went on to become the best-selling album of all time since its release in 1982, selling over 33 million copies in the U.S. alone.

On Spotify, Michael currently has over 21.7 million monthly listeners. His most played song is the iconic “Billie Jean” with over 540 million plays. On YouTube, the music video has racked up over 655 million views on his official channel.

Jackson has three children — Paris, Prince Michael II (aka Blanket), and Michael Jr.

Since his passing, two posthumous records were released — Michael and Xscape.

In 2016, Forbes noted that Jackson was the highest-paid dead celebrity, earning $825 million.

Michael Jackson’s social media page is regularly updated to celebrate his life and career. On Instagram, his account has over 3.2 million followers, while on Twitter he has over 2.2 million followers.