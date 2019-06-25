‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, June 24: Justin Tells Bill That Emma Is Dead

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, June 24 states that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was at Il Giardino when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) joined her. He could sense that she had a lot on her mind and encouraged her to open up to him. Brooke told him her concerns, per She Knows Soaps. She felt that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was taking advantage of her daughter’s vulnerable state. She did not trust him and wished that he would stop putting pressure on Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). They discussed Thomas’ past, and Bill noted that he had a history of being unstable.

Bill took a call from Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). Justin told Bill that his niece was dead. Choking back tears, he told him that her car had gone off the road. Bill told Justin that he was on his way to him and quickly let Brooke know what had happened. Brooke was stunned and said that she would let Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) colleagues know at Forrester Creations. She was also concerned about Hope’s reaction to the news.

Thomas abruptly entered Hope’s cabin, startling her. He praised her for putting the children’s best interests first and assured her that she could be happy with him and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Thomas told Hope that he would do anything for her and that nothing would stop him from attaining his goal to be with her.

Later, Brooke called Hope to let her know about Emma. Hope was shocked to hear the news. After she disconnected, she informed Thomas. He pretended to be shocked and held Hope to comfort her.

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) met up with Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) at Forrester Creations. They told her that there was a strong possibility that Emma was telling Hope that Beth was still alive. Flo and Xander believed that Emma would tell Hope, while Zoe was hoping that Thomas could keep Emma from divulging their secret.

Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) entered the room. She told them that Brooke had just called her. Emma had been involved in an accident and she had died. Xander, Zoe, and Flo were devastated by the news. Pam also told them that the last time that she saw Emma, the intern had been upset. Pam said that Emma and Thomas had an argument before the intern stormed out.

After Pam left, Xander noted that it seemed pretty convenient that Emma turned up dead at that particular moment in time. Flo looked at Xander and asked if he thought that Thomas had killed Emma.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.