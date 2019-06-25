WWE News: Huge Match Announced For The Undertaker’s In-Ring Return At ‘Extreme Rules’

After , very few matches in the last year, 'The Deadman' is coming back.

It was a really weird evening on Monday Night Raw as things were just coming out of left field every few minutes, but it was also rather iconic. At Stomping Grounds on Sunday night, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre, but it set up a big 2-on-1 Handicap Match on Raw which didn’t stay uneven for long. As he was getting beaten down by both Shane-O Mac and McIntyre, the most unlikely of allies emerged to save Reigns from further destruction.

The match was moving along on Monday Night Raw and McMahon went up top to go Coast 2 Coast on Reigns. The lights all went out and one loud gong hit as the crowd went nuts. As recapped by the official website of WWE, the lights came back on and The Undertaker was standing tall in the ring.

Taker hit a huge chokeslam on Shane McMahon and delivered a boot to McIntyre before unloading on him in the corner. The Undertaker was able to get both men out of the ring as they retreated up the ramp, but the moment was far from over.

The future Hall of Famer dropped to one knee and did the throat slash as he continued to stare up the ramp at his enemies. During the whole ordeal, Taker barely gave a glance to Roman Reigns, but there was a slight moment where the two locked glances.

Both Taker and Reigns had better get used to one another as they’re going to be tag team partners now.

WWE

During the broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that Roman Reigns and The Undertaker would team together for the first-time ever at Extreme Rules. They are going to face off against the team of McIntyre and McMahon in a match that doesn’t have any kind of stipulation added to it as of yet.

The Undertaker faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 back in April of 2017, and it resulted in a loss for the legend. Many thought that would be the end of his career and that he was going to retire, but it hasn’t actually happened as many expected.

Loading...

Since that match, he has had only five other matches with the most recent being a victory over Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this month. Extreme Rules will take place from the Wells Fargo Center In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 14, 2019.

Only one other match has been announced for Extreme Rules and here is the card as of June 24: