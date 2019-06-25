Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Insane Abs In Tiny White Crop Top & No Bra On Instagram

Even Tammy Hembrow’s coziest outfits are totally fashionable and flattering on her stunning figure. The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday evening to show off her latest look — sweatpants and a baggy crop top. Despite the ultra-casual and comfy appearance of the outfit, Hembrow still showed off a good amount of skin that sent her fans crazy on the social media site.

The photo on the mother of two’s Instagram feed showed Hembrow posing in her bathroom mirror for a selfie. Hembrow donned a very short, cropped, quilted white top with baggy sleeves. The model clearly opted for no bra underneath the cozy shirt. Meanwhile, she paired the top with matching quilted sweatpants, which sat low on her lips and put her insanely toned, tanned midsection on full display. The Instagram sensation finished off the look with a long black purse and giant silver hoop earrings. Hembrow wore her blonde locks pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

With one hand holding her phone, Hembrow slipped the other into her pocket as she pursed her lips and tilted her head. The model’s lips were colored a bold red, while her eyes donned smokey brown shades paired with bright highlighter on her cheeks.

Hembrow let the photo speak for itself, as she skipped the caption. Regardless, the photo gained a ton of attention, having garnered over 180,000 likes and over 600 comments. Many fans complimented the social media guru’s outfit, and of course, her seemingly flawless physique.

“Slaying,” one user said with fire emojis. “Where is your outfit from? Loving those pants.”

“Ok I’m sorry what, I need these hoops,” another wrote.

“Why are you so perfect?” asked another fan.

Of course, achieving “perfection” has taken a lot of work from Hembrow. Back in 2017, the Australian fitness junkie revealed her training regime, which included three to five days in the gym doing some cardio, but mostly weight lifting.

‘I will often do some workouts from my at home booty program – you only need dumbbells, or I will do a HIIT workout in the lounge room,” Hembrow said in an interview, per Women’s Health.

Hembrow added that dieting is important too. She revealed that she stuck to lean proteins and protein shakes to build her world-famous booty.

Not only has Hembrow achieved the shape she dreamed of — she looked stylish doing so. The model launched her own luxury workout clothing line, the Saski Collection, to make her followers feel great while they get in shape.

“I wanted to give the market a taste of what I would want to wear myself and they seem to like it,” she said.