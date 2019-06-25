‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Latest Episode Reveals That Jadis’ Group Has Left The Area

Could Althea be on board the helicopter?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Skid Mark”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the latest episode of Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, the hunt for Althea (Maggie Grace) continued, but to no avail. However, a mysterious helicopter linked to Jadis’ group in Fear‘s companion series, The Walking Dead, was seen flying from the area, which suggests that perhaps Althea is on board.

While not yet linked conclusively to the men in black that are believed to have taken Althea hostage, it was confirmed by the children in the area that this group turned up in recent weeks and have now flown off, assumed to have left the area for good once more.

“Those people, they came in that,” Max (Ethan Suess) told Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

When questioned as to why they were now leaving, Annie (Bailey Gavulic) suggests that “maybe they got what they came for.”

This statement does not bode well for Althea still being in the area if this is the case.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, the helicopter seen flying away from the area in which the group hoped to locate Althea is the same type of helicopter previously used by Jadis’ group in The Walking Dead. It also bears the same logo and the letter “A” on the side of it, indicating that is certainly from the same group. And, considering AMC is planning a trio of movies involving the fate of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), it looks like there could now also be a Fear connection now if Althea was on board the helicopter seen in this week’s episode.

Of course, this hinges on the same people that took Althea being the same that is now flying the helicopter. However, considering just how large this season’s cast has gotten, it seems highly unlikely that AMC will add yet another group into the mix — especially considering Episode 5 also saw the introduction of more children.

And, if Althea really is on board, fans are now wondering why they wanted to take her and, if it is Jadis’ group, whether Althea is considered to be an “A” or “B” type that the group is looking for.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 30 at 9 p.m. with Episode 5, titled “The End of Everything.” The synopsis for this episode is below.