Paris Hilton Flaunts Her Assets In Sexy Pose As Birds Fly By On Instagram

Today, Paris Hilton’s 10.9 million Instagram followers were treated to the 38-year-old mogul’s ingenuity. Using computer magic, the reality star-singer-DJ-entrepreneur created a tropical scene in which she was the focal point.

So as to attract as much attention as possible, Paris flaunted her toned tummy, which was bare from the bottom of her breasts to the bottom of her belly button. Her long legs were swathed in shiny skintight pleather (or was it leather?) that matched the rest of her outfit.

The blonde beauty wore a collar around her neck and a bandeau barely covering her breasts. She added a jacket to the ensemble, but left that clothing option unzipped so her sexy assets were on full view.

All of the elements of this tantalizing sartorial statement were turquoise, the color of the sea behind her.

It is doubtful Paris was actually in a real tropical scene that included the ocean as well as a very vivid rainbow and a whole bunch of feathered creatures. Some of the birds — like the pink flamingos and the toucans — were stationary while their distant cousins literally flew through the scene that showed tropical plants at the celebrity’s feet.

All of this delightful distraction had obviously been created by digital means, but that didn’t matter because Hilton had a message to deliver. In the caption, she expressed her desire to be taken to paradise.

Meanwhile, Paris might have needed this distraction. She, her brother Barron and her sister Nicky had turned down the opportunity to get in on the action as members of the MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings cast and she possibly had her regrets.

This news comes by way of Us Magazine, who said that these famous family members were not going to join the others on the show, at least not for now. Still, the whole Hilton crew made it a point to join in on the fun of the television show’s premiere party last Wednesday.

That’s the place where matriarch Kathy Hilton commented, “They were asked [to be on The Hills] but they are too busy with so many things right now.”

Phillip Faraone/ / Getty Images

So would any of the kids Kathy shares with Richard Hilton take part in a reality TV show “in the near future”? That question was posed by Us to the 60-year-old socialite who gave a glimpse into what her children are doing these days.

“Barron just started a new job in investment banking and so he is in New York City and Nicky is designing and busy. Nicky would not ever go on a reality show.”

But wait. Didn’t Paris get her start as a high-profile personality by starring on a reality show? That would be correct. She and Nicole Richie commanded The Simple Life on the small screen for four years, starting in 2003.

Oh, well. That point is all but moot. The real question is do those proverbial birds of a feather in the Hilton household really flock together? Ask Paris Hilton. She should definitely know the answer to that.