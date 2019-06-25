Model Robyn-Lee Jansen Burned In Horrific ‘Fire Queen’ Photo Shoot

Jansen received burns to 25 percent of her body after a photo shoot goes horribly wrong.

A photo shoot has turned into a disaster for a 22-year-old Canadian model. Robyn-Lee Jansen was set on fire and received burns across approximately 25 percent of her body after a photographer tried to create “fire-queen” images.

The photo shoot took place on June 13 after the model and photographer connected via an online advertisement. According to CNN, the photo shoot took place in an abandoned warehouse and by a photographer believed to be reputable according to online reviews of their services.

In the advert, the photographer claimed to be wanting to create the fire queen shoot after successfully shooting a similar set previously. The photo shoot involved using a fire accelerant — believed to be liquid paraffin oil — behind her that would then be lit to create the flames surrounding the model.

“I was like, that’s cool, like that’s a cool concept,” she told CTV Vancouver. “It doesn’t look dangerous.”

According to Robyn-Lee’s GoFundMe page, which contains graphic images of Jansen’s burns, the photographer appeared to be rushed during the two-hour photo shoot and this may have contributed to the accident.

“The shoot went fine until we got to the fire bit. The photographer seemed rushed and his family had called multiple times as we were running a little late.”

Robyn-Lee Jansen never expected she would be left with first and second degree burns after connecting with a photographer for a photo shoot in Vancouver last week. @ctv_mariaw https://t.co/HJcfptFdKo — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) June 22, 2019

The photographer told her that the part of the photo shoot that used real fire was “tricky” and insisted that Jansen stay completely still while the fire was lit.

Instead, what happened was that Jansen caught on fire.

The flames licked up her legs and she sustained second-degree burns along the backs of her legs as well as first-degree burns on her back, hip, and right arm. As soon as she realized she was on fire, Robyn-Lee dropped and rolled to put out the flames.

The photographer insisted on driving her to the hospital after packing up his equipment rather than calling for an ambulance, Jansen alleges. Jansen also said that the photographer suggested she tell emergency services that she sustained the burns in a barbeque accident but, ultimately, left it up to her as to what she would say when questioned at the hospital.

Robyn-Lee Jansen did not reveal the name of the photographer as she “plans to take legal action,” according to CNN.

Currently, as a result of the accident, Jansen is unable to work and may need skin grafts in the future. She offers the following advice to other models who might be faced with potentially dangerous photo shoots in the future.