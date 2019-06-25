Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Wreaks Havoc With Everyone

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis has secret plans to wreak havoc with everyone. Plus, Chelsea resolves unfinished business with both Adam and Nick while Kevin figures out how to handle his new life as Adam’s lackey.

ET Canada visited the set of Y&R, and they talked with three returning actors and actresses, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis).

Egan teased that Chelsea had lots of loose ends to resolve in dramatic fashion, especially with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman). Her return will stir up drama, and there may be some closure to Chelsea hitting Sharon (Sharon Case) over the head at Crimson Lights last year on her way out of town. Egan revealed that Chelsea acknowledges that in an upcoming scene with Sharon. The actress is enjoying the new adventure she’s on every single day at work right now.

As for Rikaart, he described his return as finding an old favorite t-shirt and putting it back on after it’d been lost for two years. Kevin and his brother Michael (Christian LeBlanc) started mixing it up shortly after Kevin showed up in Genoa City, and it looks like Michael will explore his dark side while helping protect his brother in the coming weeks. Adam keeps giving Kevin tasks, and Michael has already seen enough.

Finally, Stafford returned after six years as Phyllis. In the interim, actress Gina Tognoni took over the role. The Phyllis swap happened when Kevin kidnapped Phyllis, and once Phyllis escaped, Stafford was portraying the character that so many viewers love to hate. Stafford said that she is approaching her return as a new job since it’s been so long since she played the redhead.

Stafford said, “Phyllis is pretty much going to wreak havoc with everyone. I mean with everyone. She’s smart, so she has reasons for it, and she has a plan. She has a plan, and when you watch and you sort of watch in between the lines. Watch very carefully because there are secret plans going on with Phyllis that you find out later.”

For now, Phyllis is going to be the CEO of Dark Horse, which is sure to irritate Nick. Summer is also angry with her mom for disappearing on her during her separation from Kyle (Michael Mealor) and his new engagement to Lola (Sasha Calle).

With all these fantastic returns, this summer in Genoa City is going to be a wild ride.