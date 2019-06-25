Kylie Jenner’s Busty ‘Hello Monday’ Basically Rakes In Every Celebrity On Instagram

Kylie Jenner knows a thing or two about Instagram engagement – the 21-year-old has 138 million followers on the platform.

On June 24, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star updated her account. A super-sexy trio of snaps showed the mother of one walking down an outdoor path. Kylie’s racy outfit came as a braless and cropped satin shirt paired with a micro-mini skirt in leathers. The all-black look was cleavage-flaunting, stomach-baring, and leg-flashing. Stylish black boots added the star’s trademark coordinating flourishes.

Kylie didn’t seem to need much in the way of a caption – she simply mentioned the start of the week.

The response has proven nothing short of explosive. With over 5.2 million likes racked up in the space of five hours, the update has also enjoyed quite the celebrity turnout. In fact, the list of famous faces giving the update the thumbs-up proved quite ground-breaking.

Ariana Grande liked the picture. So did Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Sofia Richie, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. Likewise liking the snaps were YouTubers Hannah Stocking and Gigi Gorgeous alongside models Sahara Ray, Lily Brown, and Valentina Fradegrada.

Celebrity comments also came in. Paris Hilton sent out a fire emoji. YouTube sensation James Charles left a note.

“Wow you look hot,” he wrote.

James’ comment proved one of the most popular.

The most-liked comment came from Kylie Jenner superfan Johnny Cyrus. This Kylie-obsessed individual is now a celebrity in his own right.

“You invented Monday. wow. you really did,” he wrote.

Jonny’s response was replied to by ultra-famous fitness blogger @diaryofafitmommyofficial. Comments also came in from British fashion illustrator Hayden Williams and Instagram influencer Lira Mercer.

Loading...

A like also came in from Kylie’s close friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Interest in this friendship has peaked this month. June saw the Kylie Cosmetics CEO take to Instagram with a string of BFF updates as Stassie celebrated her birthday.

With snaps of the pair splashing around a pool and posing in matching bikinis on a bicycle, fans couldn’t get their heads around why Stassie was featuring so much on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner’s account. Kylie seems to have explained herself via the updates. Her friendship with Stassie spans nine years. With former best friend Jordyn Woods seemingly out of the picture, the world’s youngest billionaire appears to be hanging with a new bestie.

Clearly, though, Stassie isn’t Kylie’s only fan. The celebrity turnout from today’s post also included likes from French twin models Pauline and Mathilde Tantot. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her Instagram.