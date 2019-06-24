Brooke Burke, 47, Flaunts Fit Physique While Splashing Around In Tiny Purple Bikini

Another day, another bikini for Brooke Burke.

As her fans know, the 47-year-old is in incredible shape thanks to her intense workout regimen. The mother of four regularly posts bikini photos on her Instagram page and in each and every one that she posts, she looks absolutely incredible. In the most recent snapshot shared with her legion of fans, the brunette bombshell once again proves that she’s flawless.

In the stunning snapshot, Burke appears to be having a blast as she splashes around in the ocean. The model throws one hand in the air while holding the other in her hair as her long, dark locks wave in the wind. It appears as though Burke is wearing minimal makeup for the beachside getaway along with a huge smile on her face.

The beauty’s stunning legs are fully on display in the hot shot, as she leaves little to the imagination in a tiny purple string bikini. On top, the 47-year-old dons a short-sleeved white wetsuit that zips well into her chest, showing off lots of cleavage. Since the photo went live on her account, Brooke’s fans have gone absolutely crazy for it. So far, the sexy image has earned her over 12,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

Many of Brooke’s followers commented on the post to ask the model where she got her bikini while countless others commented on the photo to let her know how amazing she looks. Of course, a few others simply took to the post to comment with different emoji.

“So beautiful and such a killer body,” one follower gushed with two flame emoji.

“Btw – you look absolutely amazing,” another Instagram fan wrote.

“I’ve never seen a bad picture of Brooke,” one more follower chimed in.

As mentioned before, Burke owes her amazing body to intermittent fasting as well as an intense workout routine. The mother of four recently sat down with The Hollywood Life, where she shared some of her secrets with fans. Burke actually launched her own fitness app over a year ago and now she says that she doesn’t have to spend a ton of time at the gym since her workouts are short and sweet.

“You can do 10 minute workouts, which I know sounds silly but you can really do 10, 15 minute, 20 minute work outs, you can decide what you want to do and you work out intense, you get an after burn,” she dished. “The days you go into the gym spending an hour in there, for me are long gone. I feel like I am in better shape in my 40s than I was before.”

Fans can keep up with Brooke by giving her a follow on Instagram.