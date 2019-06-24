Cardi B Flaunts Legs In Revealing Green Dress

When it comes to rapper Cardi B’s red carpet style, you never know what to expect. Cardi is always willing to take a sartorial risk when she’s strutting her stuff, whether at an awards show or the Met Gala. She’s worn some truly stunning pieces, and the dress she wore to the 2019 BET Awards was no exception.

Cardi B shared a shot of herself in the dress by designer Nicolas Jebran, and it’s truly a statement look. The color itself is very bold — a bright, attention-grabbing green. Then, there’s the fact that the dress has a few embellishments, like studded rhinestones and fringe detail. Then, of course, there are the architectural components in the arms, creating some visual interest in the shoulders and through the intricate woven detailing across the chest.

And, it’s not a true Cardi look unless she’s showing off some of her curves — in addition to a peek of cleavage through the semi-sheer top, her legs are on full display. It takes a lot of confidence to rock a dress that basically displays your entire lower half, but she wears it well — and there’s a strategically placed bit of fabric to ensure that nothing too scandalous gets shown.

With a dress that busy, she decided to keep the accessories simple, wearing a pair of sparkling earrings and pulling her hair back into a low bun for a sleek look.

While Cardi and her husband Offset have had some drama in the past, all was well for the BET Awards. As Rolling Stone reports, the duo took to the stage together and performed a medley of their songs, “Clout” and “Press.”

As People reports, earlier this year, Offset shared some thoughts on his marriage to Cardi B on The Breakfast Club, a radio show that he appeared on.

“You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow. Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you’re with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her.”

The rapper revealed that he and Cardi were still working through things and trying to keep their relationship strong. While Cardi was initially a bit resistant to getting any kind of counseling, as People reported, Offset’s comments seem to indicate that she may have changed her mind.

While no one but the two of them knows every single detail about their relationship, they seem to have repaired their relationship enough that they could perform together on the BET stage.