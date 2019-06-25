History Channel Greenlights ‘The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch,’ Which Delves Into UFO Sightings In The Area

Along with UFO sightings, Skinwalker Ranch has long been associated with paranormal activity.

The creator of The Curse of Oak Island is bringing a new series to History Channel with The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. The new nonfiction series will delve into the unexplained occurrence of alleged paranormal and UFO-related sightings at the location.

According to Deadline, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is currently the working title for this new series.

Executive producer Kevin Burns, who is famous for The Curse of Oak Island and Ancient Aliens, will be “gaining full and unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UFO-related activities on earth” as he tries to uncover the truth about this strange location.

Skinwalker Ranch is a 512-acre property located in Utah’s Uinta Basin that has been host to claims of multiple UFO sightings and paranormal activity dating back as much as 200 years. Along with the suspected paranormal activity and allegations of UFO sightings, the ranch has had its fair share of reported cases of animal mutations. The ranch itself gets its name from a Native American legend about a shape-shifting creature referred to as The Skinwalker.

EliasSch / Pixabay

Since the 1950s, the ranch and the area surrounding it has often been referred to as UFO alley and has garnered international media attention. Over the years, much study has gone into the area, some of which is believed to have been secretly funded by the U.S. government.

In 1996, billionaire businessman and UFO enthusiast, Robert Bigelow, purchased the property and embarked on his own research into the Skinwalker Ranch. Then, three years ago, the ranch was sold to an anonymous buyer who, to this day remains unknown. Even on Reddit, a search has been launched trying to identify this owner to no avail.

Over the years, while there has been plenty of interest by UFO and paranormal enthusiasts, there has been little official access granted to media and only a handful of documentaries have been allowed access inside the ranch by documentary crews.

Now, Burns and his team will continue with the ongoing interest in the site as they dig to uncover the truth about the location for History Channel’s The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

The Secret of Skywalker Ranch is being developed for History Channel by Prometheus Entertainment and Letter 10 Productions. Alongside Kevin Burns, Joe Lessard, Matt Crocco, Kim Sheerin, and Anthony Fiorino, will also act as executive producers for Prometheus Entertainment. Joel Patterson and TJ Allard will also act as executive producers for Letter 10 Productions. Jennifer Wagman and Mary E. Donahue are the executive producers for History Channel, with A+E Networks holding worldwide distribution rights for The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

As yet, no release date has been announced regarding History Channels’ The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.