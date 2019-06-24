Audrina Patridge & Daughter Kirra Do Disney Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated ‘Hills’ Premiere

The MTV star had two reasons to celebrate on her daughter's third birthday.

Audrina Patridge has two reasons to celebrate. The MTV star is celebrating her daughter Kirra’s third birthday on the same day as the premiere of The Hills reboot, New Beginnings.

Ahead of the long-awaited revival of the MTV reality show, Patridge shared photos and videos to her Instagram story which showed her and her super excited little girl riding the Dumbo the Flying Elephant carousel-style ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The 3-year-old looked delighted as she got an aerial view of the famous theme park. In another adorable shot, little Kirra was dressed as her favorite Disney princess.

Audrina Patridge also posted an Instagram slideshow of Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan. The proud mama noted that her whole phone is filled with pictures of her little girl, so it was hard to pick just 10 to post. Patridge captioned the photos by wishing her “beautiful, funny, sweet little princess” a happy third birthday.

The Hills: New Beginnings star received comments from several of her MTV co-stars, including Jason Wahler, who wrote, “Happy Birthday Kirra!! Such a sweet girl.” In addition, the official Hills Instagram account also posted birthday greetings for Kirra in response to the post, which you can see below.

This is not the first time Audrina Patridge has celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Instagram. In 2017, when Kirra turned 1-year-old, Audrina posted a photo page of her baby girl sitting in a decorated high chair on top of a colorful birthday banner, according to E! News.

“My little cupcakes 1st bday!!” Patridge wrote at the time. “I can’t believe it’s already been a year.”

Of course, this year Kirra’s birthday is extra special because it coincides with the premiere of her mom’s reality show revival. But while filming for The Hills: New Beginnings is still going on, don’t expect to see Audrina’s Disney day with her daughter documented on the small screen.

Patridge recently told Us Weekly that little Kirra won’t be a part of the MTV reboot.

“My daughter’s not on the show, so that part of my life no one will really get to see,” Patridge told Us.

“The part of my life that people will get to see is the version of my life this group of friends in L.A. and just how we interact and how we left off. But I do talk about what I’m going through, I just don’t bring the cameras in that side of my life.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.n. on MTV.