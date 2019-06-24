Jordyn Woods ‘Cashing In’ On Cheating Fame Just One Day After Scandal Airs

Jordyn Woods has been dominating headlines ever since her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The explosive Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale aired last night – after months, fans finally got the inside scoop on the family’s discovery of the saga.

Jordyn has some news from her end, though. The 21-year-old waited less than 24 hours after the E! show’s double episode to announce her latest venture – as the Daily Mail reports on June 24, Jordyn is collaborating for a full-blown collection with Boohoo. The Inquisitr covered Jordyn’s “#boohooxjordynwoods” Instagram announcement earlier today. This entrepreneur now finds herself slapped with a new label, though. The Daily Mail reported Woods as “cashing in” on her cheating scandal.

While Jordyn’s announcement video only offered two looks from her upcoming collection, the Daily Mail offered more of the model’s stylish pieces. They appeared to include a hot pink two-piece with ruched details and a chest-flaunting strapless dress in reds. Likewise showcased by the newspaper were pantsuit and evening ensembles alongside the white latex dress shown in Woods’ promotional video.

Jordyn’s collection with Boohoo will launch June 26. The model sounded excited about the collaboration, per the Daily Mail.

“I’m so excited to be given the opportunity to co-design a second collection with boohoo. I’ve always been a huge fan of the brand and feel so fortunate to be part of the boohoo family.”

For Jordyn’s fans, the news likely comes welcome. The comments section to her announcement post mostly showed support from her fanbase – Woods has 10 million Instagram followers. The “cashing in” may, however, hit a nerve with fans of Khloe Kardashian. This 34-year-old’s reeling shock at the discovery that her now-ex Tristan had kissed the model was aired in full last night, but it came with its trailers. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s tears and claims that her life was “ruined” aren’t hot-off-the-press.

Jordyn’s fame has sky-rocketed since the scandal. Today’s report isn’t the first suggesting that her net worth may be increasing as a result of the scandal that propelled her to front-page news. Back in March, The Inquisitr reported the SECNDNTURE founder being “flooded” with business opportunities.

Woods seems fully dedicated to her new venture, though.

“With my new collection, I wanted to offer size inclusive pieces with designs that reflect my personal style. I hope this collection empowers women and encourages them to dream big,” she added regarding the Boohoo collaboration.

