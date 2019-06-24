‘Vikings’ Season 6: Katheryn Winnick Teases Lagertha’s Upcoming Battle With Harald Finehair

A new clip posted to Katheryn Winnick's Instagram account suggests that Lagertha will go up against King Harald in Season 6.

As yet, there has been no news regarding the final season of History Channel’s Vikings, even though filming has already concluded on the hit historical drama series. However, considering that San Diego Comic-Con is approaching in July, it seems likely that fans will soon get a premiere date, along with a new trailer for Season 6 of Vikings.

But, until then, Katheryn Winnick, who plays fan favorite, Lagertha, has teased fans with a new clip regarding her character. Posted to her Instagram account, the clip questions whether Lagertha will be able to rise in the final season of Vikings.

In the clip, Lagertha exclaims that “this is my kingdom, I rule Kattegat.”

In previous seasons of Vikings, Lagertha has always been associated with Kattegat. Initially, she and her husband, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), lived there but Ragnar went on to challenge the leadership and ended up ruling the township. Then, after his death, his second wife, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), took over Kattegat and ruled in Ragnar’s stead. However, Lagertha always believed that Kattegat was hers and killed Aslaug in order to rule once again. After the death of his mother, Aslaug’s son, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), eventually forcefully took Kattegat. While the last season of Vikings dealt with Ivar’s rule there, the fate of Kattegat fell once more and Lagertha’s son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), is claimed the king of Kattegat.

However, Season 6 of Vikings offers a new threat: Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen).

“I must protect it, and look after it, and its people, especially now when we have every reason to expect another attack from the forces of King Harald,” Lagertha states in the new clip for Season 6 of Vikings.

The new teaser also shows both Lagertha and Harald drawing their swords as they appear to prepare to battle it out for Kattegat. Previously, Harald had sided with Ivar against Lagertha, so it is a battle that is likely not unexpected by the shieldmaiden.

Historically speaking, Harald was a fearsome ruler that eventually took all of Norway. So, if History Channel’s Vikings follow the history books, then this battle does not look promising for Lagertha.

Loading...

However, as any Vikings fan knows, Lagertha will not go down without a fight.

As International Business Times also points out, Lagertha could still have the threat of Ivar looming as she clashes with Harald. While Ivar was defeated in Season 5 of Vikings, a previous Season 6 trailer shows that Ivar is not ready to give up just yet. However, while he may still want retribution for Lagertha killing his mother, Aslaug, Season 6 of Vikings will also see Ivar traveling far away before he can contemplate further attacks against Lagertha.

Of course, viewers will have to wait for further trailers regarding Season 6 of Vikings to find out more about Lagertha, Ivar, and Harald’s endgame regarding Kattegat and the final season of Vikings.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.