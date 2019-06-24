‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shows Off Pert Derriere In Minuscule Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia is setting fire to Instagram once again.

The brunette bombshell has gained worldwide fame after being named the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl.” After she posted a few videos of herself doing a weather report on YouTube, the stunner’s social media accounts blew up and now, she boasts a following of over 10.6 million on Instagram alone. While Garcia loves to share photos of herself at work, she also shares plenty of other NSFW photos as well.

In the most recent photo shared with her army of fans, Yanet leaves almost nothing to the imagination in a skimpy little bikini. In the sexy shot, the 28-year-old sticks her feet into a pool and she looks incredibly beautiful. The weather girl faces her backside to the camera, giving fans an up close and personal look at her pert derriere and sculpted legs. On top, she wears a matching black bikini that ties in the back and exposes plenty of her toned back and arms.

She grabs the back of her long locks, which appear to be wet, and looks down at the ground in the sexy shot. The bombshell appears to be wearing very minimal makeup in the shot and she covers most of her face with a pair of sunglasses. Since the sultry photo went live on her account, it’s earned Garcia rave reviews with over 360,000 likes in addition to an impressive 2,200-plus comments within just an hour of the photo going live.

While many followers took to the photo to let Yanet know that they are huge fans of hers, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless figure in the hot black bikini.

“You’re one a the Beautiful Wonders of this World,” one follower wrote on the NSFW post.

“Beautiful buttocks my love,” another one of Garcia’s fans wrote.

Earlier this year, the stunner celebrated a huge milestone on Instagram — hitting 10 million followers. As The Inquisitr shared, the 28-year-old celebrated the occasion with a stunning picture of herself in another tiny swimsuit. In the photos, Yanet looks absolutely stunning in a black suit with multiple cutouts that not only shows a ton of her sculpted abs but also flaunts her signature cleavage. Along with the photo, the 28-year-0ld wrote a lengthy caption to celebrate all of her fans while telling her story and how much her followers mean to her.

“5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey,” she wrote.

Garcia continued the post by saying that the first few months she was really bad at her job and would even go home crying, but she kept practicing her craft and eventually she gained fame when her weather videos went viral. Since then, Yanet tells fans that she has gotten so many great opportunities, and she continues to work hard each and every day.

Here’s to 10 million more.