Despite Rumors, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Will Not Perform At Glastonbury 2019

The internet went wild over speculation that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper could perform at the 2019 U.K. music festival in Glastonbury, but it appears that is not going to happen.

One of the co-organizers of the event dismissed any possibility of that happening on Twitter.

“Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening,” Emily Eavis tweeted on Monday while linking to a report on NME that suggested the two would make a secret appearance at the festival.

Davis went on to say that fans could catch the film A Star Is Born in at the Pilton Palais cinema tent on Friday.

The rumor apparently got started after Edith Bowman hinted that she knew about a surprise performance by the two being planned that would take place in Pilton, Somerset, England, from June 26 to 30, Us Weekly reported.

“On my podcast, I had Bradley Cooper, talking about A Star Is Born,” Bowman told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

“And when I spoke to him, I was like, ‘I just wanna see you guys do a gig, you know, play it live.’ And he was like, ‘Jackson’s dead!’ He said, ‘Well, we have been talking to Nick [Dewey, Glastonbury co-organizer] and Emily about it. We’d do The Park Stage.'”

Us Weekly reported that during an interview in an episode of the Soundtracking podcast in October, Cooper, “teased” that he and Gaga would “maybe just do six songs” if they had an opportunity to take the stage at the music festival.

But that opportunity isn’t going to happen.

Bowman reiterated that the news of their appearance at the festival was just a rumor in a tweet to Eavis’s initial comments on Twitter.

“So sorry this has grown arms and legs,” she wrote. “Blame Mr Cooper,” she said jokingly.

Fans are no doubt eager to see the two back on stage together after they delivered a riveting performance of “Shallow” at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Cooper and Gaga are certainly no strangers to rumors. The two have been romantically linked ever since they started filming the movie. Things got so bad that Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, moved out of the home she shared with the actor after it reportedly became increasingly difficult for her to deal with the gossip that Cooper and Gaga had an affair while filming A Star Is Born.

However, despite any rumors, a source told Us Weekly that an affair never happened.