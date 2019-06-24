Eriana Blanco Flaunts Mega Bikini Cleavage, Instagram Rates Her A ’10’

Eriana Blanco has braved both a bikini and a question today. The Instagram sensation asked her fans to “rate” her June 24 update on a numeric scale. It looks like Instagram is giving this brunette the thumbs-up.

Earlier today, Eriana updated her account. An eye-popping shot showed the model standing full-frontal on an outdoor balcony. Posing on it, Eriana was flaunting her super-curvaceous frame in a tiny metallic bikini. The silver-colored two-piece came particularly high-cut at the waist – given Blanco’s toned thighs and womanly hips, the style seemed to suit her perfectly. Likewise revealing was the bikini’s upper. While Eriana’s long brown hair mostly covered her shoulders, the busty piece did seem to have a halterneck finish.

With her cleavage on show and a gaze that invited some kind of response, Eriana looked right into the lens.

Fans have been responding.

“A 10 for sure,” one wrote.

Another fan came to the same conclusion – they did, however, add fire emojis to their reply.

“And you are a 10” was another comment.

Blanco may not have checked all of her comments since updating, but she’s in for some feel-good factor. With many fans instantly appearing to think she’s the cream of the crop, Eriana doesn’t need to worry about a low ranking. Some comments even placed the figure higher than the popular “10.”

Eriana comes as one of Instagram’s fastest rising models. Her following currently sits at 2.2 million. With her fierce curves, muscles, and striking beauty though, it’s of no surprise why her popularity is on the up. Eriana also appears to have been noticed by some major brands. Her Instagram bio introduces her status as a Fashion Nova ambassador – the brand is renowned for cherry-picking micro-influencers for collaborations.

While Fashion Nova covers Eriana’s influencer portfolio on the fashion front, another brand widens her resume. Eriana further appears to be in partnership with Bang Energy. The beverage company also collaborates with Maxim model Hannah Palmer.

Blanco’s feed offers swimwear showcased at its best. Whether she’s going for electric oranges or leopard prints, this bikini queen doesn’t fail in delivering her looks. High-waisted briefs seem to be her trademark. Close-up photography seems to be her signature delivery. Both seem popular.

Eriana’s update today had racked up over 2,700 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.

“Really if someone puts anything other than a 10, they need their eyes checked or their taste in bikinis questioned,” one fan wrote.

This comment generated a personal note of thanks from Eriana. Fans wishing to see more of Eriana and her sensational swimwear should follow her Instagram.