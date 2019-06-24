Jason Miller, Ex-Trump Aide, Loses Job After Jerry Nadler Tirade

Jason Miller was a staffer on President Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 who was scheduled to serve as White House communications director, but did not take that job after allegations that he had an affair and fathered a child with a fellow staffer. He instead joined CNN as a commentator, a job he left last fall due to another public controversy.

Now, Miller has left his position with a political consulting firm, following a tirade directed at the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Per The Daily Beast, Miller has left his job at Teneo, a top political consulting firm, where he served as managing director. His departure followed Miller engaging in a series of tweets in which he viciously insulted Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the chairman of one of the committees that is currently investigating President Trump.

In the tweets, Miller denounced Nadler as a “scumbag,” and went after him for “attacking innocent Hope Hicks.” Hicks, the former aide to the Trump campaign who later worked in the White House, testified behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee last week. During the hearing, Nadler reportedly addressed Hicks as “Ms. Lewandowski,” a possible reference to Corey Lewandowski, the former Trump campaign manager with whom Hicks had allegedly had a relationship.

Miller went on to delete the tweets, and then his account. Days later, Miller announced in a statement to The Daily Beast that he had left his position.

Days after going on a Twitter tirade calling Nadler a "fat f*ck,” Jason Miller has left his firm Teneo, @swin24 scoops https://t.co/PsHIBOAYY5 — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 24, 2019

Loading...

“I have parted ways with Teneo by mutual consent and look forward to formally announcing my next move in the coming weeks,” Miller said. “Teneo is an incredible firm and without a doubt the premier CEO consultancy on the planet. They have always been great to me and I’m proud to have called them teammates for the past two and a half years.”

Miller, during the 2016 campaign, had an affair with A.J. Delgado, a woman who was also a Trump staffer, which resulted in Delgado’s pregnancy, and the birth of a baby boy in 2017. Delgado told The Atlantic in 2017 that she hadn’t been aware during the affair that Miller was married. The two have been in a hostile custody battle in the years since.

For a time, Miller appeared regularly on CNN as a pro-Trump talking head, but he left that job in 2018, per Splinter, after Delgado alleged in legal documents that Miller had gotten an unnamed Florida woman pregnant, and “surreptitiously dosed her with an abortion pill,” by placing it in her smoothie. Miller denied the accusations and even sued Splinter’s parent company for $100 million, although he parted ways with CNN after the report.