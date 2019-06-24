‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Baltierra Shares Adorable New Photo Of Daughters Nova & Vaeda

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra is melting fans’ hearts with her latest Instagram update.

As fans of the reality star know, the new season of her hit MTV show just kicked off a few weeks ago and needless to say, fans are happy to have the ladies of the cast back in their living rooms. This year, the reality star and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, welcomed their third child together — Vaeda. Since the birth of their daughter, both Tyler and Catelynn have been gushing over her on social media with plenty of photos and videos.

In the sweet new photo that was shared with Baltierra’s 3.6 million-plus Instagram followers, little Nova plays the role of a doting big sister. The 4-year-old looks up at the camera with her big, blue eyes as she wears a giant smile on her face. She looks cozy in a pair of blue and pink colored pajamas as she lans her arm against a red pillow. In her arms, Nova holds her baby sister, who looks as cute as can be in a white colored onesie with a yellow pacifier in her mouth.

In the caption of the image, Catelynn teases the upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, which airs tonight on MTV. It appears as though the reality star disabled people from commenting on this particular photo as well as the last few images that she has posted on her account. But despite fans not being able to comment on the actual post, they’ve still given it a ton of love with over 19,000 likes in just a few moments on the image going live.

As fans know, Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, separated from living under the same roof for a short time in 2018. In an interview with E! News, the couple shared that the separation has made them stronger. While the mother of three confessed that she and Tyler always had a strong marriage, she did admit to going through some bumps along the way.

“Him and I, when we went through that trial separation period or whatever, we worked a lot on ourselves as individuals, but also ourselves as a couple,” she explained in the interview. “I learned a lot of things for myself during that period of time in my life.”

Baltierra also said that a lot of people had the wrong idea about the separation, thinking that it would lead to a divorce which was never the plan for them, they just needed some time to regroup and find themselves.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays on MTV.