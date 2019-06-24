Matt Lauer Reportedly ‘Shocked And Hurt’ To Be Snubbed From ‘Today’ Show Anniversary Montage, Wants Revenge

Matt Lauer was the face of the Today show for decades, but his face was nowhere to be seen in the show’s montage celebrating its 25th anniversary.

That has Lauer angry and contemplating revenge against the network, a new report claims.

The NBC morning show celebrated its 25th anniversary last week with a montage that lasted five-and-a-half minutes showing some of the most memorable moments from the show. The montage included Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, but Radar Online noted that Lauer never made an appearance.

As an insider told the celebrity gossip outlet, the slight didn’t go unnoticed. Matt Lauer was hurt by being left out, the source claimed.

“Matt was shocked and hurt to be edited out of the 25th year celebration,” a source said.

The source added that the Today show has put on a fake front to viewers, appearing to be a tight-knit group when really they are not.

“The show pretends they are all family members until something goes wrong. That’s when real families stick together. The whole place is phony.” said the source. “These people are not even decent friends, let alone TV’s first family.”

The report added that Lauer wants revenge, but did not specify how or whether he has any specific plans.

The insider added that it was Matt Lauer who helped make the show such a success and that his absence from the anniversary montage felt like a deliberate slight against him. Lauer was abruptly fired from the show in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct against an anchor.

As NBC News reported at the time, a female colleague made a detailed complaint against Lauer for his behavior while covering the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. A New York Times report later noted that two other women made complaints against Lauer after his firing, and more reports detailed the sexual misconduct including a sexual relationship with a subordinate.

Lauer was fired from "Today" in November 2017 for inappropriate sexual behavior at work. Curry was unceremoniously forced to exit the show in 2012. https://t.co/KEqS7dgXxg — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 21, 2019

Lauer released a statement at the time apologizing for his conduct, but then entered into a legal standoff with the network regarding the remainder of his $30 million contract. As ABC News reported, the network later confirmed that Lauer would not be paid any of the remainder of the roughly $20 million left on the deal.

There have been various rumors since his firing that Matt Lauer hopes to make a television comeback, but he has stayed largely out of the spotlight in the nearly two years since he was fired from the Today show.