Episode 7 ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown Faces Rough Eliminations While In The Netherlands

Hannah Brown faced both romance and drama once again during Episode 6 of The Bachelorette and spoilers tease that there’s more of that coming up in Episode 7 airing on Monday, July 1. Fans have been left hanging frequently during this run, but spoiler king Reality Steve has detailed the basics in terms of what everybody can expect next.

Reality Steve’s The Bachelorette spoilers had previously noted that before leaving Latvia, Hannah would eliminate Dylan Barbour and Dustin Kendrick. Brown and her remaining seven men head to the Netherlands for the July 1 show and there will be three one-on-one dates and one group date.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to get additional detailed Bachelorette spoilers from the previews and ABC synopsis once they become available. In the meantime, Reality Steve says that Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, and Mike Johnson will get the one-on-ones in the Netherlands.

It isn’t known yet what order they’ll be shown in, but Reality Steve says that Jed and Tyler will both get roses during their one-on-ones. Mike and Hannah will ride bikes during a portion of their date, but at some point, she will decide not to give him a rose and send him home instead.

Connor Saeli will head to the Netherlands with Hannah and the remaining men. However, he will apparently be eliminated at some point in Episode 7 without going out on a date at all. Reality Steve said that he wasn’t sure when or why Saeli is eliminated, but that should become more clear in the days ahead.

The group date will include Garrett Powell, Luke Parker, and Peter Weber. Garrett and Luke exchanged tense words while in Latvia during Episode 6, so it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that they’ll end up on this group date together.

Reality Steve says that Peter will get the first rose on this date and that will apparently pull him away from the rest of the outing. That means that Luke and Garrett end up on something like a two-on-one with Hannah and The Bachelorette spoilers tease that things will get incredibly tense as the two men face off.

Previews for the season have shown Luke yelling at Garrett, standing over him and insisting that he will not let Powell ruin this for him. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that this heated exchange takes place during this date in the Netherlands at some point. Viewers will surely have a strong reaction to this, but apparently, Luke ends up with a rose over Garrett.

There won’t really be a need for a cocktail party or rose ceremony at the end of the group’s stay in the Netherlands, as Connor, Garrett, and Mike will all be sent home at various points as the dates play out. However, there may be a gathering of some type for Hannah to have the guys recommit to being there or something of that nature.

That means that as Reality Steve had detailed earlier, Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, Luke Parker, and Jed Wyatt are Hannah Brown’s final four men and they will all take her to their hometowns to meet their families in Episode 8. The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that these dates will all go pretty well, but they will set the stage for even more drama when it comes to the overnights.

What will compel Hannah to give Luke a rose again? What leads her to decide to send Connor home without a date and eliminate Mike during his? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there is a lot of crazy drama still on the way before that final rose ceremony that will air during the July 29 finale.