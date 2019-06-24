Why Did Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan Split?

'The Hills' star had an on-and-off relationship with the BMX biker before marrying him in 2016.

Audrina Patridge is back on reality TV with the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, but last year she had a new beginning of her own when she split from husband Corey Bohan. The Hills star married the BMX biker in 2016, but two years later they broke up and battled in a nasty divorce.

Nearly 10 years after her days as an original cast member on The Hills, Audrina Patridge is a single mom to a three-year-old daughter, Kirra. But fans of the original show have been following her volatile relationship with Corey Bohan for years because their first date was actually on The Hills, which aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010.

“Corey was on the show for a hot second,” Audrina told Entertainment Tonight.”We were having a Halloween party and I invited Corey. And then we went on our very first date on camera which was the most awkward thing in the world!”

Patridge admitted that she faked a breakup with Bohan because producers on The Hills wanted “drama” for the show. Unfortunately, Patridge, who had dated Bohan on and off since 2008 before getting engaged in 2015, endured real-life drama with her longtime love after they married.

Ten months after she married Corey Bohan, Audrina Patridge filed for divorce. At the time, a rep for the reality star told People that Audrina requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the pro BMX biker two days before filing for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” after an alleged violent episode.

“Audrina is putting on a brave face, but these exchanges between Audrina and Corey are court ordered to take place at a police station,” Patridge’s rep said at the time.

Who Is Audrina Patridge's Ex-Husband, Corey Bohan? https://t.co/10qkaxZmZX — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) June 24, 2019

An insider told People that Patridge had grown afraid of Bohan after the alleged violent outburst and feared he would retaliate when she filed for divorce.

“Over the years Audrina has had many instances where she’s been scared [by Corey] but she finally felt she couldn’t deal with the emotional abuse and fear any longer. She realized that she needed to end things for good.”

Loading...

Bohan denied Patridge’s claims of domestic abuse and the two eventually agreed to a mediator so they could communicate in a civil manner for the sake of their daughter.

Still, Bohan later claimed that his estranged ex filed phony domestic violence charges so she could manipulate custody of Kirra, according to People. Last year, Bohan accused Patridge of filing a restraining order and making “exaggerated claims” about him in order to obtain legal custody and bypass any requirement for him to consent to Kirra’s appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings.

After a lengthy legal battle, Bohan reportedly signed off on an agreement earlier this year to allow Kirra to appear on the MTV reboot with her mom, The Blast reported. But Patridge recently told Us Weekly that her daughter will not be seen on the show.

The Hills: NewBeginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV.