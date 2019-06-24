Kourtney Kardashian’s Beach Swimsuit Pic ‘Deserves An Oscar’

Kourtney Kardashian is getting some serious praise today. The 40-year-old is defying her age in every way possible – her June 24 Instagram update seemed to be proof. The sizzling picture of a beach-strewn Kourtney arching her back in a sexy swimsuit has been bringing in comments – and not just any old ones.

“This picture deserves an Oscar,” one fan wrote.

Interestingly, the user’s @kimkardashiann Instagram account appears to be a fan account dedicated to Kourtney’s 38-year-old sister Kim Kardashian. Clearly, the individual behind it seemed to consider Kourtney’s latest snap particularly noteworthy.

The thumbs-up didn’t come as one isolated response, though.

“Hotness overload,” another fan wrote.

The mother of three also saw herself called a “perfect girl.” Naturally, Instagram will send comments from celebrities straight to the top. Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner responded with alien emojis. The 21-year-old’s comment racked up over 1,700 likes within one hour of going live. In fact, the picture itself seemed popular with the platform in general. Kourtney lying on Costa Rica’s shores in her curve-flaunting one-piece accumulated over 550,000 likes within two hours.

The Poosh founder’s recent trip has made major headlines. Kourtney vacationed with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick. This former couple called it quits in 2015, although they continue to co-parent their three children. Disick is currently in a relationship with 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

Interest in how Kourtney looks so good has peaked. While the star is a known health nut and regularly shares her workouts to social media, fans may be interested to know that Kourtney does value indulgence. Her Poosh blog post shared some details.

“I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner. But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays. I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s, and then after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup). On my recent trip to Turks, we had a handful of junky foods, like Double Stuf Oreos and Cheetos for all of us to snack on.”

Kourtney appears to work hard to stay in shape, though. While running around after three children likely provides cardio for Kourtney, this gym bunny pushes herself to the limit with her trainer. Clearly, given today’s response, the work is paying off.

