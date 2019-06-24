‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Makes A Risky Vow

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 25 bring a vow of protection from Nikki as she makes plans to help Victor deal with a new round of treatments. Plus, Elena and Devon deal with the third person in their relationship — Hilary.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a promise to protect Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. Unfortunately, he’s not getting new results out of his current treatments, which means Victor has to try something else. Nate (Sean Dominic) explains that there are some experimental protocols Victor can try. However, these new drugs come with some nasty side effects. Chief among them is a diminished mental capacity, which is difficult for Victor to swallow. Despite that concern, Victor wants to live to be around for his family as long as he possibly can. With that in mind, he decides to try the experimental treatment and just work through whatever negatives come along with it.

Nikki vows to Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she will take care of Victor now much like he’s often taken care of the family (except for when he tried to destroy them instead). Nick is also supportive of Victor’s choice to try the new protocol in hopes of beating the rare blood disease. This vow could end up being difficult for Nikki to keep if things don’t go well for her husband.

Meanwhile, after Devon’s (Bryton James) panic attack, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon’s relationship faces a new test. Devon confessed that he’s been seeing Hilary (Mishael Morgan) in hallucinations, and Hilary appears angry that Devon is moving forward with Elena. As for Elena, she realizes that Devon is not over his dead wife. The penthouse is still Hilary’s complete with a closet full of her clothes. It is essentially a shrine to what Devon lost last year.

Now with Devon off his medication, the panic attacks are getting worse, and Elena is forced to face some hard truths. She believes that things moved too quickly between her and Devon since he is so obviously not over Hilary, and then he also had to face losing his father in the middle of the grieving process for Hilary and his unborn child. It’s a lot to handle, so it is not surprising that Devon is struggling. Elena feels they made a mistake by sleeping together, and she wants Devon to respect her feelings on the situation. As for Devon, he feels embarrassed, but he cannot deny what Elena says.