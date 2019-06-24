Hannah Brown Teases Physical Connection With One Suitor As ’10 Out Of 10,’ Reveal ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers

Hannah Brown has developed intense chemistry with several of her bachelors this season on The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that one of those front-runners will get a one-on-one date where the sparks fly and things get quite sultry. Pilot Peter Weber knows how to get Hannah’s heart racing, and she won’t be able to resist his charms during Episode 6 airing on Monday, June 24.

Viewers have seen plenty of close moments between Hannah and Peter already this season. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that they’ll share a one-on-one date during Monday’s show, and it looks like the two might get a little carried away during this outing.

ABC details that this will be Hannah’s final one-on-one for the week, and it will involve a spa outing. It will include time in a sauna, some spiritual elements, and some massage time, and previews show that the two will barely be able to keep their hands off of one another.

“The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level?”

The Bachelorette spoilers from a sneak peek shared on Twitter reveal that Hannah will be giddy over the time she gets to spend with Peter. She’ll admit that the physical connection between them is a 10 out of 10, and they definitely seem to be on the same page regarding their attraction to one another.

It's getting steamy with Peter and Hannah on #TheBachelorette, tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/opE7WqE9yj — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 24, 2019

Previews also show that Peter will admit to Hannah that he is falling in love with her, and the two will take in some fireworks together. Viewers will have to tune in to see if Hannah and Peter are able to connect beyond this intense physical attraction though.

Monday’s episode also brings some deeply romantic moments with other suitors like Tyler Cameron, who seems to score a group date rose. Sneak peeks posted on ABC’s press site tease that Tyler will reference having a rose while the guys are talking about an upcoming rose ceremony. It looks like his strategy to snag this one comes via a bouquet of flowers and some passionate kisses during some time alone with Hannah.

Will Peter Weber get a rose on this date? Spoiler king Reality Steve says that he will and that Hannah Brown will not be ready to send him home for a bit yet. The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that there’s plenty of drama ahead in addition to the steamy moments that Hannah shares one-on-one with some of her guys, and viewers will have a lot to take in with this one.

