Puffy-Faced Kim Kardashian Looks Worse For Wear On Boozy Night Out

Kim Kardashian’s recent Costa Rican vacation has mostly been sending out sizzling swimwear looks. The 38-year-old is proving that her face isn’t always camera-ready, though.

On June 24, Splash News obtained a photo of the KKW Beauty founder. The mother of four had been papped leaving a venue with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. While Kim was ticking boxes for her stylish outfit, the makeup-free face was suggesting this mother of four to be a little worse for wear.

The photo showed Kim in the foreground – the Poosh CEO was behind her sister as they descended some steps. The camera had taken in a rarely-seen side to Kim. While the makeup mogul’s natural beauty was indisputable, her face seemed to be showing signs of exhaustion. Kim’s eyelids appeared somewhat puffy. Her long dark hair was swept around her face – the star’s usually impeccable locks weren’t manifesting during this particular outing. With a drink in her hand and a caught-off-guard pose, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sent the paparazzi a less-than-polished appearance.

Kim’s look of the night didn’t falter, though. Her slinky and skintight dress came sleeveless and slit at the leg. Edgy, cut-out paneling around the star’s midriff also flashed some serious abs. Much like her sister, Kim had opted to go barefoot.

This reality sensation has a lot on her plate. May brought the arrival of Kim’s fourth child. Together with husband Kanye West, Kim is a parent to 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago, and newborn Psalm. This hard-hitter is also pursuing a law career, per her April Instagram update. A lengthy caption explaining her new endeavors suggested a packed schedule.

“My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me.”

Juggling life as a mother and a law student is only the tip of the iceberg, though. Kim continues to run her KKW Beauty empire – the best-selling brand has newly launched body products. Alongside her reality TV appearances, interviews, magazine covers, and general celebrity socializing, this is one mother who doesn’t seem to get much time off.

Fortunately, Kim’s Costa Rica vacation appears to have permitted some downtime. Pictures obtained by The Daily Mail showed Kim wowing in a black thong swimsuit. Splash News’ photo today comes a little less glossy, though.