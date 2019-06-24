Kate Upton Flaunts Post-Baby Body Sexy Black & White Bikini

Kate Upton may have just given birth to her first child in November, but her body has already bounced back from it.

Since the birth of her daughter, Upton has not posted a ton of photos on social media, as she soaks up time with her growing family. But in recent weeks, the blonde-haired beauty has been showing off her incredible figure to her nearly 6 million followers on Instagram. In the most recent image posted to her account, Upton shared a photo from a recent Vogue shoot.

In the stunning shot, Upton sits on a wooden ledge with a gorgeous, green landscape just behind her. With her long, blonde locks flowing in the wind, the model looks straight ahead while rocking a face full of makeup. And while her face and the scenery in the image look incredibly beautiful, it’s Upton’s flawless figure that really has fans talking.

The beauty rocks a black bikini top along with a pair of black-and-white striped bottoms. Her toned abs and fit legs are fully on display in the image, and she looks nothing short of spectacular. Since the image went live for her army of followers, it’s earned Kate a ton of attention with over 154,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments.

While some fans took to the post to let Upton know that her body looks amazing, countless others responded to the caption of the image and gave her tips on where she should travel next.

“If you like mountains, Southwest Virginia. Mostly very small communities but probably the most underrated mountains in America,” one Instagram user suggested.

“Boise, ID, I could use a[sic] inspiration like you for a day,” another chimed in.

A few weeks ago, Upton celebrated her 27th birthday while thanking everyone who made it so special. As The Inquisitr shared, the model posted a photo while she was surrounded by green grass and a number of plants. In the image, she sits in the middle of the two rows of plants, striking a pose in a gorgeous dress. The flowy number features a white, orange, and blue pattern, and flows on the ground where Upton is sitting.

The bombshell struck a pose for the camera, putting her arms in front of her face and turning her head to the side. Like she usually does, the beauty wore her blonde locks down and slightly waved while wearing a huge smile. Upton looks fresh-faced and appears to be wearing very minimal makeup in the photo, while still appearing absolutely stunning.

It comes as no surprise that this snapshot earned her a lot of praise with over 400-plus comments. Fans are definitely happy to see Upton showing her face on social media once again.