Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Spotted At His Brother’s Wedding, Surrounded By Donald Trump’s Biggest Critics

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may have had a few awkward moments at his brother’s wedding over the weekend.

Joshua Kushner, Jared’s brother and a wealthy entrepreneur and investor, had a second wedding to supermodel Karlie Kloss at a star-studded affair in Wyoming over the weekend. As Daily Mail noted, many of those in attendance have been very vocal critics of President Donald Trump, and Joshua Kushner himself has been heavily involved in left-wing causes.

While Joshua and Karlie were officially married last October in an intimate ceremony, they had a larger affair over the weekend that attracted plenty of Karlie’s famous friends like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.

“That means that Ivanka, 37, and Jared, 38, rubbed elbows with a host of Hollywood celebrities, including many who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and have been openly and repeatedly critical of Donald Trump,” the report noted.

As the report noted, both Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hit the campaign trail for Clinton in 2016 and have not been shy about voicing their criticism of Trump. Pictures from the wedding this weekend showed Jared and Ivanka snuggling close and apparently having a good time, so it’s not clear if politics ever came up during the affair.

There have already been a few awkward moments between Ivanka and her new sister-in-law. As Vulture noted, Ivanka has taken to giving her Instagram followers some heavy-handed reminders that Karlie is now related to her, even tagging Karlie in some of the messages. But Karlie has not returned the favor, and even delivered some underhanded comments toward the Trump family.

As The Inquisitr noted, Karlie has alluded to the complications that come from Joshua Kushner’s connection to the Trump White House through his brother, saying in an interview that she “chose to be with the man she loves despite the obvious complications.”

Karlie added that she and her new husband share the same “liberal values” that guide their lives. They have been quite public about it as well, with Karlie and Joshua appearing at a March for Our Lives event in Washington to end gun violence.

Ivanka had an ability to maintain friends of all political stripes in the past, including her onetime friendship with Chelsea Clinton. Both Jared and Ivanka have been registered Democrats in the past as well, though both have since embraced the right wing as top members of Donald Trump’s White House.