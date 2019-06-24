Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sexy In Skimpy Bathing Suit While Laying On The Beach

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her stunning figure on social media yet again.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a skin-tight brown bathing suit as she posed seductively on the beach.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourtney flaunts her lean legs, super toned arms, and tiny waist as she wears a bathing suit on the beach in Costa Rica during a recent vacation.

Kourtney lays on the sand as the waves from the ocean come in to crash around her. She has her arms posed above her head as she looks to the sky with her dark hair pulled back behind her.

In the background of the photo, a long stretch of beach and waves can be seen, as well as tons of green foliage and tall trees. The sky is a light blue color and swept with light orange and yellow as the sun begins to set behind her.

Kourtney went on her vacation to Costa Rica with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Absent from the trip was Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

However, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia have all been on vacations together before.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently opened up about her trips with Scott and Sofia during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and revealed she had a great time with the couple.

Loading...

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kourtney said, adding that she stayed in a three bedroom villa with her children, while Scott and Sofia stayed in a different building.

However, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, wasn’t so thrilled about the idea of her daughter spending a lot of time with Scott and Sofia.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney’s sexy looks by following her on Instagram.