‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 25: Brooke & Ridge Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 25 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage may be in trouble. Although they always make up after having a disagreement, their spats have become more frequent. Will “Bridge” survive the latest drama?

Brooke was with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) at Il Giardino when he took a call from Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). Bill’s henchman informed him that his niece had just passed away in a car accident. Bill told Brooke, who was shocked by the turn of events. She was also worried about how the news would impact Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), who had been close to the intern.

B&B viewers will remember that Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) had been instrumental in the Hope For The Future extravaganza. She convinced Hope that the event was too formal and that she should introduce some choreography to the show. Hope agreed, and Emma choreographed and danced in the HFTF comeback fashion show. Emma’s initiative was part of the reason that the night was such a huge success. Since then, Hope had taken a special interest in the young intern, and Emma was especially fond of her boss.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke and Ridge will talk about Emma’s passing. They will be shocked at the news and sad for Emma’s family. Both of them will also be concerned about Hope. She has already lost a baby and her marriage this year, so Emma’s death may push her over the edge. Ridge and Brooke will talk about how the news may impact Hope and how they could try to support her during this trying time.

However, they will also have a disagreement, per Highlight Hollywood. Brooke will bring up the topic of Ridge’s son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Brooke feels that he should back off Hope and give her some space. She doesn’t want him to take advantage of her daughter during such a vulnerable time. However, Ridge feels that Thomas could help Hope during this time of grief. She could lean on him, and he could help her through this rough patch.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke and Ridge’s marriage may be on the rocks. Unless they stop meddling in their children’s lives, “Bridge’s” days may be numbered.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.