Victoria’s Secret Model Nadine Leopold Goes Braless In Bed In White Tank Top & Panties

Nadine Leopold is turning heads in her latest social media update.

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure to her 500,000-plus Instagram followers, and she regularly shares NSFW photos on her Instagram feed. While she loves to rock a bikini, there’s also plenty of other sexy ensembles that the blonde bombshell shows off her body in as well. In the most recent photo posted to her account, the beauty stuns in yet another sultry outfit.

In the new photo, the 25-year-old can be seen in bed while holding a big white comforter over her head. The model appears to be kneeling on a bed in the playful photo while going braless in an incredibly sexy white tank top. The rest of the outfit also leaves little to the imagination as she sports matching white underwear, showing off her taut tummy for the camera. The model is all smiles in the photo, wearing her long blonde locks down and curled.

The beauty appears to be makeup-free in the shot, covering one eye with her sweeping bangs. In the caption of the image, she wishes fans a happy Monday. Since the photos went live on her account, the bombshell has earned a ton of attention with over 7,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some followers wished her a happy Monday back while countless others gushed over her incredible figure.

“You are Beautiful, Nadine,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“This is so cute and beautiful,” another Instagram user wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are a Cutie Pie and so beautiful and sweet and the perfect lady love Steve pick me,” one more fan chimed in.

The model has been showing off her beautiful body in sexy, white outfits as of late. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Leopold left little to the imagination while rocking a tiny white bikini. In the caption of the photo, the model tells fans that she is missing the hot weather as she poses on a balcony. The stunner leans over the edge of the metal railing with a wooden top and tilts her head back. Nadine closes her eyes and her long, blonde locks wave in the wind. As she stands to the side, the blonde bombshell’s flawless figure is fully on display in a tiny, white bikini that shows off her toned abs, legs, and derriere.

Like her most recent image, this one earned the blonde beauty plenty of attention from loyal fans.