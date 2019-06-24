‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ Tips, Tricks & Cheats To Level Up Fast

If you’ve already dived into Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and chosen your profession, you might be looking for some ways that you can progress through the game faster. Whether you’re an Auror, Magizoologist, or Professor, there are a few tips that make the game easier, as well as some cheats — if you’re willing to take the risk.

Tips and Tricks

Managing Energy

IGN reports that energy is used up fairly quickly in Wizards Unite, meaning you have to head to inns and greenhouses to replenish it. But sometimes there won’t be any of these locations nearby, which is why you need to conserve it as much as possible. Try being selective about your encounters, and if you don’t need it, don’t waste your energy on it.

Collect Scrolls And Spellbooks

Collect Scrolls from Trace reward chests and Spell Books from Wizarding Challenges — which are completed at Fortresses with other witches and wizards — and the reward chests they offer. Once you obtain either, use them to gain expertise in Profession Lessons.

Stick To One Profession

Try to stick with one Profession, as it’s much easier to level up a single profession than spread your Scrolls and Spellbooks across multiple. In addition, try to pick a Profession that works well with the friends you’re going to play with, as Professions are important for Fortresses. And without Fortresses, you can’t gain Spell Books and will have a tougher time leveling up.

Play With Friends

Not only is it more fun to play with other people, but you also get more bonus experience, can take down bigger enemies, and will all around have an easier time leveling up. You can also make better use of Dark Detectors, which increase your chances of finding difficult enemies around inns. For example, if you place a Dark Detector at an inn and have your friends add their own — up to three — they are more effective.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite rakes in $300,000 Galleons — er, dollars — in 24 hours https://t.co/y12JnufcOy pic.twitter.com/bHP2xA3Qa6 — CNET (@CNET) June 24, 2019

Cheats

Before you dive into cheats, remember that these can result in a permanent ban from Niantic. While some players condone cheats, others might give you a hard time and even report you.

Faking Your Location

If you fake your location, Gotta Be Mobile reports that you can get around the world faster and rake up more Foundables, which are often at locations that might be far from you, such as banks, zoos, and special areas.

If you’re using an Android, follow these instructions:

Open Settings. Click About Phone. Click Build Number seven times.

After the seven taps, you should receive a message notifying you that you are a developer. This message means you can download a fake GPS app from the Google Play store and use it to modify your location.

To use a fake GPS app, follow these instructions:

Open Settings. Select Developer Options. Select the fake GPS location app.

For iPhone users, you need a jailbroken device to spook your location. But Reddit reports that Niantic may be able to detect jailbroken phones, so be aware that jailbreaking your phone — Androids as well — might make you unable to play Wizards Unite.