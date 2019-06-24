Kylie Jenner Heats Up Instagram In Cleavage-Baring, Figure-Hugging Black Ensemble

Kylie Jenner showed off her fabulous figure in her latest Instagram update, and her fans were loving it.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul shared a triple post in which she was wearing an all-black ensemble that showcased her incredible figure. She wore a black long-sleeved shirt that was gathered and knotted above her tight abs. The shirt was unbuttoned and revealed plenty of cleavage. Jenner paired the shirt with a matching black miniskirt that hugged and accentuated her hips, while also showing off her lean legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of black boots. She wore her dark locks down and straight. With her face made up to perfection, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star looked gorgeous as she headed down a sidewalk surrounded by greenery.

Jenner may have been stepping out for a breath of fresh air after the drama surrounding the scandal involving her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was relived on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Whatever the reason for Jenner’s sexy look, her 138 million followers loved it. Many fans were at a loss for words and simply commented with fire emojis. Within an hour of posting, the photo garnered almost 700,000 likes.

Besides the family drama, Kylie has been busy promoting her Koko Kollection, which includes an eyeshadow palette, lip color, and a highlighter. She also recently launched Kylie Skin, which includes facial washes, scrubs, and moisturizers. Of course, her lips kits are still a popular item. But when she isn’t working with her businesses, she is working the camera.

Over the weekend, the entrepreneur posted another titillating video in which she was flaunting her figure wearing a skintight blue dress. Taken from behind as the celebrity strutted her stuff, the video was just enough to get her fans excited. The star took a few steps and then turned to the camera just as the video stopped. Jenner’s mini-dress featured a high neck and one long sleeve.The reality star wore a pair of PVC heels that highlighted her legs, and she carried a small clear clutch.

Jenner loves to show off her fabulous figure on social media. From sexy dresses that hardly cover her assets to lingerie, the beauty knows how to rock just about everything she puts on her body.

Fans wanting to keep up with the celebrity can follow her Twitter or Instagram accounts.