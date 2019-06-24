Katharine McPhee Shows Off Killer Figure In Nude-Colored Bikini While Locking Lips With Fiance David Foster

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have not officially tied the knot, but they’re not shying away from the PDA ahead of their wedding.

The couple has made headlines in the past, mostly because of their 34-year age difference. But despite what the public thinks of them as a couple, they have no problem packing on the PDA in front of the cameras and showing their affection for one another. New photos published by The Daily Mail show McPhee and Foster enjoying a romantic getaway to Mykonos, Greece.

In the images published to the site, McPhee looks nothing short of amazing in a nude-colored bikini that shows off her fit physique. The American Idol alum leaves little to the imaginations of onlookers, popping out of a triangle bikini top. The nude, stringed bottoms also leave almost nothing to the imagination with floss-like sides that showcase her killer legs. Also on display was McPhee’s toned tummy.

The brunette beauty completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings and a gold chained necklace. She appeared to be makeup-free for the beachside outing, wearing a floppy hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses in the images. Foster also played the part of a tourist in the images, showing off his bathing suit body in a pair of white, blue, and green swim trunks. The 69-year-old was also spotted in the ocean with his fiance and the two couldn’t keep their hands off one another as they constantly were hugging and locking lips in the ocean.

Katharine McPhee and fiance David Foster hit the beach in Mykonos and flaunted a lot of PDA – see photos! https://t.co/5ZnNyBkbAn — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 24, 2019

According to the outlet, McPhee and Foster enjoyed a trip to the famed Lake Como, Italy just before heading over to scenic Greece. Last month, the pair applied for a marriage license in Beverly Hills. Once a couple applies, they have 90 days to tie the knot. The couple has remained quiet on the upcoming nuptials but it seems as though the date is nearing.

As previously mentioned, the two have been open about their romance despite the controversy surrounding it. In an interview with People, the pair talked about their love for one another, saying that it started as a friendship and blossomed into something more.

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” McPhee said of the romance.

“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” Foster chimed in about their initial meeting on the American Idol set in 2006. “But, the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”