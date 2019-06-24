‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Summer Dumps Phyllis

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, June 24 brings an apology from Victoria, peace for Nick and Victor, and trouble between Adam and Phyllis. Plus, Devon and Elena suffer a setback.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) apologized to Nick (Joshua Morrow), and he accepted. She wanted to work together to take down Adam (Mark Grossman), but Nick had his own plans. However, Nick did want to celebrate having his sister back even though he did turn down her offer to become COO at Newman Enterprises. Nick did remind Victoria that he is only a phone call away if she needs him. Later, Victor (Eric Braeden) admitted that he had been wrong to sue Nick for custody of Christian last year. Nick forgave his father, and he credited Victor with giving his family everything. Victor and Nick agreed to put the past behind them and move forward without animosity.

Meanwhile, at Adam’s penthouse, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) pushed him about Chance Chancellor. She figured many people in Genoa City would like to know about Adam’s connection from his time in Las Vegas. Phyllis hit a nerve, and Adam offered her a new job as CEO of Dark Horse. Phyllis agreed to think about it, and she enjoyed thinking about the look on Nick’s face when he sees her sitting in his old chair. Then, she met up with Summer (Hunter King). It wasn’t the heartfelt family reunion that Phyllis had hoped for, though. Summer didn’t get Phyllis’s text, and she complained that her mother wasn’t there for her during Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) engagement to Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer said she’s done with Phyllis, who only thinks about herself.

Ana (Loren Lott) shocked Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) by telling them that Devon (Bryton James) didn’t love their new video. The women felt that they got things exactly right with the promotion. Mariah thought that the video would go viral and change Tessa’s life forever. Mariah told Tessa she believes in her.

At home, Devon told Elena (Brytni Sarpy) the trigger for his panic attack — Hilary (Mishael Morgan). He admitted Hilary has appeared to him several times and she seems angry that he’s moving on with Elena. He went to shower, and Elena felt shaken.

At Newman Enterprises, Adam found out that Victoria is the CEO, and he goaded her by saying Victor had taken his advice. Adam insinuated that Victoria settled for the job and she wouldn’t actually have any control over things.