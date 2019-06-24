Tim Allen Asks Twitter Users If They’ve Seen ‘Toy Story 4’ Yet, Fans Sing Film’s Praises In Response

Toy Story 4 star Tim Allen, who has voiced the series’ Buzz Lightyear for nearly 25 years, recently took to Twitter to ask fans if they’d seen the movie yet. Although Toy Story 4 topped the box office, its performance didn’t meet Disney’s expectations, per CNN. Regardless, fan response to Allen’s tweet suggests that series die-hards were more than happy with the result.

“Saw it twice and loved it! The ending was every bit as emotional and beautiful as you teased. Buzz completely stole my heart,” one fan wrote.

“I did Tim. Awesome work. Infinity and beyond my expectations,” wrote another.

“I’m a 46 y/o man, and I cried. Thank you for an entertaining and enjoyable series of movies,” another chimed in.

The movie currently has a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which could help push people to get out and watch the movie. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the film raked in an estimated $118 million during its opening at the North American box office ⁠— lower than the initial prediction of $140 million. Compared to the first three installments of the series, which made almost $2 billion in global box office sales, the movie’s opening doesn’t bode as well. But that’s not to say the numbers were terrible ⁠— it’s the third movie this year that was able to break the $100 million threshold for opening weekend ticket sales. The other two movies that have cracked this barrier thus far are Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, which are also Disney movies.

Regardless of the opening numbers, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, believes that what’s more important is hitting strong numbers over a long period of time.

“This is a movie that’s in it for the long haul, both in North America and worldwide,” he said.

In terms of why Toy Story 4 didn’t bring in predicted numbers, Dergarabedian thinks it could be competition from smaller screens, such as new Netflix releases or the final season of Game of Thrones, which reeled in a record-smashing 19.3 million viewers for its final episode.

“There’s a lot of competition for the hearts, minds, and wallets of potential patrons.”

As for Allen, he told Us Weekly that Toy Story 4 is a different kind of Pixar movie, calling it “reflective” and “layered.” He admitted he had a difficult time watching it “because it brought up some of my own personal stuff about loss, change, moving on.”

Along with Allen’s character Buzz, Toy Story 4 reunites Woody (Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts). Notable additions to the cast include Tony Hale as Forky the spork and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.