Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Pam Shares Critical Information

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 25 reveal that Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) may hold the key to unraveling the mystery surrounding Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) sudden death. The young intern died when her car went over the guardrail and into a ravine. Pam may be the only witness to what occurred just before the tragic accident.

Minutes before Emma died, she found out that Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) daughter was still alive. She overheard Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) arguing about whether they should tell Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their daughter never died. When Emma confronted them, Xander confirmed that Beth was still alive. Emma was livid. She could not understand why they would keep such pertinent information to themselves and rushed out of the design office.

Zoe was worried that Emma was on her way to tell Hope the truth. She quickly called Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who managed to lure Emma into his office. They had a heated exchange where Thomas threatened Zoe, but she would not back down. He blocked her from leaving but when Pam entered the office, Emma deftly left the room. Thomas quickly followed the intern and left a startled Pam behind.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that everyone at Forrester Creations will be reeling in shock. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) had called Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) with the news. At the time, Bill had been with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and relayed the news to her. She then informed Pam and Hope of Emma’s passing.

When Brooke comes into the office, Pam will share a tidbit of information with her, per Highlight Hollywood. She will tell Brooke of the events directly preceding Emma’s death. She will relay that Emma and Thomas had an argument before Emma stormed out. Pam will tell Brooke that Thomas was hot on Emma’s heels even though she wanted to discuss a survey with him.

Brooke is already suspicious of Thomas and may begin to piece the puzzle together. She may wonder if Thomas was chasing Emma in his car and if he knows anything about her accident. Will she ask the right questions, and will anyone notice the damage on his car where he rammed into the innocent intern? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Pam’s revelation will pique Brooke’s interest and may confirm her concerns about Thomas.

