Julianne Hough Wishes Her Hunky Husband A Happy Birthday, Gives Brooks Laich’s Abs An Instagram Shoutout

Julianne Hough is wishing her hunky husband a happy birthday in the best way possible.

As fans know, Hough is married to NHL star Brooks Laich and she never keeps how she feels about him a secret. The blonde-haired beauty regularly gushes over her man on social media, so it comes as no surprise that Hough gave him a special shout-out on his birthday. In a new image posted for her 4.7 million-plus followers, the America’s Got Talent judge gushes over her man in sweet post.

In the snapshot, the hockey player stands front and center, rocking a big smile on his face and looking off into the distance. Laich sports a white and yellow striped towel on his shoulders while going shirtless in the snapshot. The 36-year-old’s amazing body is fully on display, including his muscular pecs as well as his toned and tanned abs.

Laich also rocks a face full of scruff and wears his short locks slightly messy. In the caption of the image, Hough mentions that it’s her husband’s birthday. She thanks him for being him and for also having such killer abs. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Hough rave reviews from her loyal fans, with over 66,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to wish Laich a happy birthday, countless others commented on the pro athlete’s fit physique.

“Happy birthday to your husband!” one follower commented on the photo.

“Happy birthday handsome,” another fan commented on the post with a heart-eye emoji.

“He must be special and would love you for life! We share the same bday!” another Instagram user shared.

Right now, the beautiful couple is looking to expand their family. As The Inquisitr recently shared, they are currently going through IVF treatments to try and up their chances of having a baby. In an interview, Laich said that he “can’t wait” to become a father and he thinks that Hough will make an amazing mother to their future kiddos — especially if the way she treats her dogs is any indication of her maternal instincts.

“The way she looks after our dogs, she treats them like her own babies.” he dished. “She cares, she deeply cares, I know that she would be involved heavily in promoting the identity of a child and who they want to be in the world and how they want to show up in the world and supporting their goals and dreams.”

Fans can keep up with Laich on Instagram.