‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Is All Smiles In New Photo With Jeremy Calvert

Fans have been hoping for a reconciliation between Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert for months now. Ever since the two posted photos together at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year, some have wondered if perhaps there is more between them than just good co-parenting. On Monday, Leah took to Instagram to post a photo with the father of her youngest daughter and a caption that has some wondering if anything is going on between the two.

In the photo, Leah and Jeremy stand next to one another, holding drinks and smiling. She writes that the two are the “one and only” parents of Addie, the couple’s 6-year-old daughter. Leah explains that there isn’t any drama between the two and says that the two are always gonna “kick it.” Leah’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry commented on the photo saying, “Ok” along with three emojis that have hearts for eyes.

Kailyn hasn’t been quiet about her desire for the couple to rekindle their romance. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after Leah posted a photo of her and Jeremy together in New York, Kailyn commented on the photo at the time and shared her opinion on the two getting back together.

“I meannnnn I wouldn’t be mad if y’all got back together.”

Kailyn wasn’t the only one commenting on the newest photo, though. Kailyn’s Coffee Convo’s podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley also commented on the photo saying, “Wouldn’t be mad if it were for more than the kids.”

Leah and Jeremy married in 2012. Together, they have one child, a daughter named Addie. The two stayed together until 2015 when they ultimately divorced. On the newest season of Teen Mom 2, viewers were introduced to Leah’s boyfriend, Jason Jordan. Jason was nearly a decade older than Leah, but the relationship seemed to work. The two split and Leah opened up about the relationship more and explained that the relationship wasn’t “healthy.” Following the split, Leah and Jeremy appeared to be spending more time together, only fueling rumors that the two were considering a reconciliation.

Along with Addie, Leah is also the mother to two twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah will be releasing a memoir later this year. In the book, Leah will open up about her upbringing in West Virginia.

Teen Mom 2 is currently filming for Season 9B. Until it airs, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom OG on all-new episodes Monday nights on MTV.