‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Reunite On Instagram After Announcing Plans To Move On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry shares her third son with Chris Lopez.

Are Kailyn Lowry and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, back together?

On June 24, OK! Magazine shared a number of screenshots of the former couple posing on Instagram Live as the Teen Mom 2 star answered questions from her fans. However, when it comes to a reconciliation, that topic was not discussed.

As fans well know, Lowry began dating Lopez after splitting from ex-husband Javi Marroquin and became pregnant with their first child just a short time later. Then, as was depicted on Teen Mom 2, Lowry and Lopez split amid allegations that he cheated on her with multiple women.

While Lowry and Lopez weren’t together when their son Lux Russell arrived in August 2017, they have sparked a number of rumors regarding their potential reconciliation in the years since. In fact, just last week Lopez prompted rumors of a potential reunion with Lowry when he shared a series of sweet emojis on an Instagram photo of the mother of three posing in a bikini.

During Lowry’s Instagram Live session, the longtime reality star dished on her plans for a fourth child, explaining that she would love to one day have a baby girl. However, she didn’t say if Lopez would be included in those plans.

Lowry and Lopez haven’t always been on great terms when it comes to their co-parenting relationship. So, their recent hangout, regardless of whether or not it was romantic, appears to have been a good thing for their son.

In addition to sharing a 22-month-old son with Lopez, Lowry shares a 9-year-old son, Isaac, with her former boyfriend Jo Rivera, and a 5-year-old son, Lincoln, with Marroquin.

Rivera also shares a young daughter, Vivienne, with wife Vee Torres. Marroquin has another son, Eli Joseph, who he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Comeau. He proposed to Comeau earlier this month.

In other Lowry news, she recently came under fire for questioning her Twitter fans about a potential tour of her home, which she is planning to share on YouTube.

She shared the possibility of a home tour with her online audience after expressing her disgust in a fan who showed up at her home unexpectedly and uninvited. Lowry faced backlash from fans who didn’t understand why she would want to depict her home publicly after experiencing what she described as a frightening moment for her children.

“I’m moving & wouldn’t show the outside,” she explained.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV later this year or early next year for Season 10.