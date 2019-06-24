Heather Locklear Disappears From Instagram For Nearly 2 Weeks After Reportedly Exiting Rehab Last Month

Fans have been worried about Heather Locklear, who recently returned from a short stint in rehab. Her absence from Instagram, which stands now at almost two weeks of silence, is giving them little solace.

Locklear has had a difficult battle with her addiction issues. According to People, the actress has been in rehab around 20 to 25 times. The latest stay was this past May, when she entered a facility due to reasons relating to alcohol, pills, and her mental health.

Reports at the time had indicated that a huge reason for her backslide was her volatile relationship with Chris Heisser, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Heather and Chris got into a screaming match, and after they finally cooled down she realized she’d lost control again and decided she needed to head back to rehab!” a source said at the time.

However, Radar Online is now reporting that another reason for the Melrose Place star’s relapse was the release of a film that documented the band Mötley Crüe. The movie, aptly titled The Dirt, included details about her rocky relationship with band member Tommy Lee.

“The whole thing completely flipped her out and brought back a lot of memories. So she started boozing again,” said the source.

“Seeing Tommy again — even in a movie — was more than enough to put her over the edge!”

Locklear allegedly became so paranoid that she believed Tommy Lee was following her and even inside her house.

Since her release from rehab, Locklear has been keeping a low profile on Instagram, posting only a few photos — two of animals, and one that celebrated her mother’s birthday.

The last post that the Melrose Place star had uploaded was on June 11, nearly two weeks ago. It was a picture of a dove that she was returning to the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas.

Locklear often focuses on her love of animals on her Instagram — in fact, a majority of her profile centers around her adorable Maltese dog, named Mister. However, there have been examples of Locklear referencing her battle with addiction on the social media site. For example, she posted an inspirational quote in March about harm and forgiveness.

She also uploaded a post last September in which she wrote a poignant message about substance abuse as an in memoriam.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down. Recovery is the best revenge.”

The post earned enormous support from her fans, and is one of her most popular pictures to date, with over 8,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.