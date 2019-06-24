Halsey Opens Up About Her Mental Health Battles, Says She’s Been Committed Twice Without Anyone Knowing

Famed singer Halsey has slowly become more comfortable opening up about her mental health struggles, writes The Daily Mail. Recently, she admitted that she has been committed two times since becoming famous, adding that “no one has known” the extent of her battles.

The “Without Me” singer spoke with Rolling Stone magazine in an interview for their July Hot Issue, in which she discussed her experiences with bipolar disorder and opened up about being sexually assaulted.

After revealing that she had spent time in a psychiatric institution, the singer added that she’s not ashamed of it and that it was her choice to pursue a higher level of treatment for her mental health struggles.

“I’ve been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one’s known about it. But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now. It’s been my choice. I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m not going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.'”

The songstress added, “It’s still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it.”

The singer has also been open about being sexually assaulted, commenting that nothing makes her feel safe as a woman, not even fame and success. She explained that a young man goes after fame and success to be able to control other people while a woman seeks success and power so she no longer has to be controlled. However, this is an illusion, Halsey stated, because women will never be safe.

The 24-year-old New Jersey native also told the magazine that the only downside to being open with the world about her sexual assault is that people tend to categorize her as a “rape survivor” instead of seeing her for all that she is and for all that she’s accomplished.

Halsey stars on the controversial cover of the magazine’s July issue, in which she is photographed with unshaven armpits and her natural hair. After posting a preview of the cover to her Instagram page, many of the singer’s fans praised her for embracing who she is and not adhering to societal standards of beauty.

Fellow songstress Demi Lovato was one of the Instagram users who gave their support to the “Ghost” singer for her look in the cover photo, writing in the comment section, “There so much yes about this picture idk where to start.”