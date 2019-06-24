Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Shows Off Booty In Racy New Video

Gizele Oliveira is thinking about her next summer vacation by asking her Instagram fans to guess where she will be jetting off to in the coming months. On Monday, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to post a racy video, in which she showed off her thong-clad derriere.

In the clip in question, the Victoria’s Secret model splashed in the ocean of an undisclosed beach destination as she rocked a white two-piece bikini that consisted of an underwire top with thin straps that went over the model’s shoulders, accentuating her cleavage. The 26-year-old model teamed her bra with matching thong-cut bottoms, which featured itty-bitty side straps that sat high on the model’s frame, showcasing her derriere. According to the tag Oliveira shared with her post, the swimsuit she wore was by Lauren Layne Swim.

The video began with a shot of Oliveira squatted down in the water as she proceeded to stand up, giving the camera a full, long shot of her backside. The clip ended with Oliveira walking in the shallow waters away from the camera.

The model wore her wet brunette hair slicked back and down, allowing it to cascade onto her back.

The post, which Oliveira shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 125,000 times. It garnered over 30,000 likes and about 360 comments within about four hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique and to engage with her post, trying to guess where she will be going next.

“So hot babe,” one user raved, adding a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“If the Goddess had asked me to describe the perfect woman and she would create her. It would have been you!” another fan chimed in.

Oliveira, who walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, told The Fashion Spot that one of the most memorable trips she has ever gone on was to Morocco last year, where she celebrated her 25th birthday in May.

“[It] was the best trip of my life! I had a lot of fun and actually met my boyfriend while there,” she told the publication.

As suggested by some of her Instagram posts, Oliveira is in a relationship with Oleg Guerrand-Hermes, heir to Hermes fashion house.

Those who wish to see more of Oliveira should follow her Instagram account.