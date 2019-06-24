Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Shares Steamy Shot Of Black Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio, 27, is constantly stunning her 7.5 million Instagram followers with gorgeous shots of herself and her adventures at glamorous events. The gorgeous Portuguese model often shares pictures of her face or her outfit at red carpet events, but every now and then she’ll treat her followers to a steamier photo — and that’s exactly what she did with her latest shot.

Sampaio decided to spread the word that the new collection for Victoria’s Secret had been released by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself wearing some of the brand’s black lingerie. While the popular American lingerie brand often releases commercials with the models in colorful pieces on beaches, this particular image had a more artistic vibe.

Sampaio is sitting on a stool in the shot with her legs spread, staring directly at the camera. She has on a simple black lace bra and pair of black lace panties. The look is elevated with a sheer robe over top of it all. There’s plenty of skin showing, and Sampaio definitely looks beautiful.

Fans loved the photo, with a few commenting “queen” and one fan asking, “May I know what’s another word for ‘stunning’ as I simply have no words to describe how truly incredible u are?”

Within a mere 15 minutes, the photo already had over 50,000 likes from her eager followers.

While she’s obviously stunning, Sampaio is open and honest about the fact that it takes skill and a team of experts in order to create the gorgeous images of models we all see. She spoke with The Edit about the process back in 2016, as POPSUGAR reported.

“People need to realize that models get [professional] hair and makeup, incredible lighting, and we know how to pose. I’ve been doing this job for almost 10 years so I know how my body looks good from different angles. But I don’t look like that in real life. I’m like every other girl; there are things I wish I could change about my body, but I try not to think about them too much.”

Given that models are known to a wider audience than before thanks to platforms like Instagram, which allows them to showcase their personalities, more and more of them are becoming outspoken about the causes they believe in. For many models, it’s body image and body positivity that they feel strongly about discussing — and it allows them to engage with their fans in a totally different way.