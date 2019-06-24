According to Alt Press, Avril Lavigne has announced her first tour in five years.

The “Tell Me It’s Over” songstress will be embarking on a North American tour to support her sixth studio album, Head Above Water. The tour, which will go by the same name, is set to start in September in Seattle, Washington at the Paramount Theatre.

On Instagram, Lavigne shared a video to personally announce to her followers that she would be taking her new record on the road.

“Happy to announce the Head Above Water Tour b*tches!!!⁣⁣⁣” she captioned the upload.

Within one hour of sharing the news, the clip had been watched over 207,000 times and liked by over 84,000 users.

Tour dates are as follows:

9.14 – Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre⁣⁣⁣

9.15 – Portland, Oregon @ Keller Auditorium⁣⁣⁣

9.17 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater – Oakland⁣⁣⁣

9.18 – Los Angeles, California @ Greek Theatre ⁣⁣⁣

9.21 – Denver, Colorado @ Paramount Theatre ⁣⁣⁣

9.24 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ State Theatre ⁣⁣⁣

9.26 – Chicago, Illinois @ Chicago Theatre ⁣⁣⁣

9.28 – Detroit, Michigan @ Fox Theatre ⁣⁣⁣

10.1 – New York, New York @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport⁣⁣⁣

10.3 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Orpheum Theatre⁣⁣⁣

10.5 – Wallingford, Connecticut @ Oakdale Theatre⁣⁣⁣

10.6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts⁣⁣⁣

10.8 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Roxian Theatre⁣⁣⁣

10.9 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor ⁣⁣⁣

10.11 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Cite Center at Parx Casino⁣⁣⁣

She added the “HeadAboveWater” hashtag to her post so her followers can share their experience and excitement for the tour.

She also included a link so fans can have access to the upcoming pre-sale, to get tickets early.

Head Above Water became Avril’s first studio album release since 2013. The album reached the top 10 in most territories, peaking at No. 2 in Austria, No. 3 in Germany, No. 5 in Canada, No. 6 in Italy, No. 7 in Japan, No. 9 in Australia, and No. 10 in the U.K. In the U.S., it became her first record to miss the top 10, reaching No. 13.

Loading...

Lavigne’s career skyrocketed in 2002 when she released her debut album, Let Go, which catapulted her worldwide and sold over 16 million copies. The album contained the hit singles “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “I’m With You.” Her followup album, Under My Skin, matched this success — selling over 10 million records with a little help from singles “Don’t Tell Me” and “My Happy Ending.”

In 2007, she released The Best Damn Thing, her third consecutive No. 1 album in Canada and the U.K. Its lead single, “Girlfriend,” became a signature song for the star and currently has over 102 million streams on Spotify.

Avril has embarked on five headlining tours in the past to support each of her albums.

Throughout her career, Lavigne has been nominated for three American Music Awards, eight Grammy Awards, and won four MTV Asia Awards.

On Instagram, Avril Lavigne has over 6.9 million followers.