Kendall Jenner Stopped Taking Birth Control In 2018, Reveals Surprising Consequences

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her health and skin. The supermodel’s face now fronts acne-fighting skincare brand Proactiv. Friday saw Bustle interview the 23-year-old. Kendall mostly spoke about her battle with acne, but she detailed something interesting – namely, that her breakouts seem directly linked to taking birth control.

As the magazine reported on June 21, Kendall first started taking birth control at the age of 16. The medication appeared to bring a benefit – Kendall’s skin was free of breakouts. Last year saw the brunette need to come off the treatment due to “health issues.” As Bustle details, Kendall’s troublesome skin issues resumed. The model spoke out regarding what she’d endured.

“I had flashbacks of being in high school…I experienced [acne] in two different times in my life. One being high school, when all you’re trying to do is be accepted and be part of something, and I wouldn’t even look people in the eyes when I would speak to them. The next time it came around, I was supposed to be this model who has everything together.”

Kendall then added that regardless of her skin’s state, appearing to have a perfect life just isn’t a reality. For this sensation, the world’s focus on her often feels like scrutiny.

Despite her Kardashian-Jenner status and appearances on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this famous face is renowned for being coy – at least compared to her sisters. While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West publicly flaunt their love (and Kylie Jenner does similarly with Travis Scott), Kendall is known to be cagey regarding her personal life. The model’s now-ended relationship with basketball star Ben Simmons was kept low-key. The two were spotted out and about, but their appearances mostly came as camera-ducking ones. Kendall also chose not to feature Simmons on her social media.

Fans were, however, wondering if Kendall might have baby fever. The Adidas face is the only Kardashian-Jenner sister without children. While fans likely assumed that Kendall was on birth control during her relationship with Simmons, the star’s latest reveal seems to suggest that she may be fully off of it. Kendall didn’t outline whether she’d opted for any alternative forms of pregnancy prevention.

Kendall’s partnership with Proactiv is high-profile as well as controversial. As The Daily Mail reported earlier this month, many social media users slammed the model for only appearing to wash her face for 10 seconds. Elsewhere, the model has been probed for whether or not she even uses the product.

