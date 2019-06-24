Lily Aldridge Gets Sandy While Topless In Sizzling Photo For ‘Maxim’

Maxim is improving the start of the week of its Instagram followers with a sizzling throwback snapshot of none other than Lily Aldridge posing on a beach. Late on Monday morning, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share the racy photo in which the Victoria’s Secret model is rocking a pair of jeans and nothing else, striking a pose that showcases her sex appeal.

In this particular photo, the 33-year-old former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is kneeling in the sand as she dons a pair of light-washed high-rise jeans that come up to above her bellybutton. The model sits back on her heels in a pose that helps put her backside front and center. Aldridge wears nothing at all on her torso as she poses topless for this shot. The model has her back to the camera as she strategically positions her right arm to cover her up her chest and censor the photo.

Aldridge is featured with sand all over her legs and back, indicating that she had rolled around on the beach before having this photo taken. As indicated by the tag and caption included with the post, the sultry photo was captured by the famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

Aldridge is looking at the camera straight-on with a fierce gaze and lips slightly parted in a mysterious, yet seductive way. The proud Nashville native wears her brunette hair down as it flows over her head with the wind, giving the shot a dramatic and wild vibe.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 880,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 1,200 likes and about a dozen comments within just half an hour of having been posted — promising to rack up quite a few more interactions as they day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret stunner took to the comments section to praise Aldridge’s beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

Loading...

“I love this,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of fire and thumbs up emoji.

“[S]moking hot,” another fan chimed in, also adding fire emojis at the end of the message.

Aldridge, who was featured on the cover of the magazine’s April 2015 edition, began modeling at the age of 14, and has since become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 50th anniversary issue in 2014, as Maxim pointed out.