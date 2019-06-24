Taylor Swift’s Ex Conor Kennedy Reportedly ‘Freaked Out’ After She Bought A House Near Him

Perhaps Taylor Swift should have taken her own advice and calmed down while dating Conor Kennedy. According to Us Weekly, the 18-year-old got spooked after the songstress purchased a house near his family’s compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. The two had only been dating six weeks.

The romance was complicated throughout their relationship, as Conor was still in high school at the time — attending a boarding school. He was also suffering from the recent death of his mother.

“Conor liked Taylor, don’t get me wrong,” a source close to Conor said.

“But this business of her buying the house on the Cape made him nervous. It seemed as if she was getting a little too attached, spending five million bucks on a house just to be near the guy.”

Swift had originally denied the allegations that she had purchased a house near her then-boyfriend’s family, per Radar Online.

“People say that about me, that I apparently buy houses near every boy I like – that’s a thing that I apparently do. If I like you I will apparently buy up the real-estate market just to freak you out so you leave me.”

However, Kennedy scion Ethel later confirmed that Taylor had indeed purchased the house next door, saying that she hoped that the Reputation singer would have time over Thanksgiving to spend with the famous political family.

In addition, Vanity Fair found that the company that had purchased the Cape Cod property, named Ocean Drive LLC, listed Swift’s manager in its filings.

However, the young romance did not prove to last as long as November. In October, the pair called it quits, as Conor was “freaked out” because Swift was allegedly coming on too strong, per The Daily Mail.

“Conor’s just an 18-year-old kid and wasn’t ready for anything super serious,” a pal said at the time. The friend added that Swift was on a whole different page, looking for her “soulmate.”

Though Swift did not end up staying at the Hyannis Port house — she ended up flipping the property for a tidy profit — the real estate venture may have inspired her to make her Watch Hill, Rhode Island, purchase.

Though the relationship was short-lived, both Swift and Kennedy have happily moved on. Kennedy is an aspiring musician and works with the Ocean Alliance to help save whales in his spare time, per Town & Country.

Meanwhile, Swift is dating actor Joe Alwyn. She also has a new album, Lover, coming out later this summer.